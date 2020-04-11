Does St. Galler Kantonalbank AG's (VTX:SGKN) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Roland Ledergerber became the CEO of St. Galler Kantonalbank AG (VTX:SGKN) in 2008. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Roland Ledergerber's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, St. Galler Kantonalbank AG has a market capitalization of CHF2.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF1.3m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF550k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CHF1.9b to CHF6.2b, and the median CEO total compensation was CHF1.8m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where St. Galler Kantonalbank stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 48% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 52% of the pie. Our data reveals that St. Galler Kantonalbank allocates salary in line with the wider market.

That means Roland Ledergerber receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at St. Galler Kantonalbank has changed from year to year.

Is St. Galler Kantonalbank AG Growing?

On average over the last three years, St. Galler Kantonalbank AG has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 2.3% each year (using a line of best fit). The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

I'm not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but I'm happy with the modest EPS growth. Considering these factors I'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has St. Galler Kantonalbank AG Been A Good Investment?

St. Galler Kantonalbank AG has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 4.9%, over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Roland Ledergerber is paid around what is normal for the leaders of comparable size companies.

We see room for improved growth, as well as fairly unremarkable returns over the last three years. But we don't think the CEO compensation is a problem. On another note, we've spotted 1 warning sign for St. Galler Kantonalbank that investors should look into moving forward.

