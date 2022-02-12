When does spring start in the UK? Here's what you need to know

Photo credit: Ashley Cooper - Getty Images

From snowdrops nosing through the frosty ground to flowers bursting into blossom, spring is finally on its way. But when does the season officially start in the UK and why is it called spring?

When does spring start?

According to the Met Office, the dates for spring depends on whether you are following the astronomical or metrological calendar. The date for astronomical spring is Sunday 20th March 2022, ending on Tuesday 21st June, while by the meteorological calendar, spring will start on Tuesday 1st March.

"Spring can start at different times, depending on who you ask," the Met Office say. "Looking at the astronomical calendar the first day of spring is 20th March. The Phenological method records dates of reoccurring natural phenomena such as flowering. For meteorologists, spring starts on 1st March and runs until 31st May."

Why is it called spring?

The spring season gets its name from the verb 'spring', referring to the flowers and plants springing up after the long winter months. Originally, spring was first called "lent" in the old England language, and was then changed to "springing time" in the 14th century. Then, in the 15th century, this was shorted to "spring-time" and again to "spring" in the 16th century.

It also refers to the clocks "springing" forward when daylight saving begins (it falls on Monday 27th March this year).

