What Does Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPWH) Share Price Indicate?

While Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.36x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.19x, which means if you buy Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SPWH seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SPWH, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPWH for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on SPWH should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

