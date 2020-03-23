How Does Sopra Steria Group's (EPA:SOP) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Sopra Steria Group (EPA:SOP) share price has dived 46% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 12% over that longer period.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Sopra Steria Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Sopra Steria Group's P/E of 11.03 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Sopra Steria Group has a lower P/E than the average (12.8) in the it industry classification.

ENXTPA:SOP Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 23rd 2020

Sopra Steria Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that Sopra Steria Group grew EPS by a stonking 28% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 3.1%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Sopra Steria Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Sopra Steria Group's net debt is 11% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Sopra Steria Group's P/E Ratio

Sopra Steria Group's P/E is 11.0 which is below average (13.2) in the FR market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one might have expected a higher P/E ratio. That may be worth further research. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Sopra Steria Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 20.4 back then to 11.0 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Sopra Steria Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

