How Does Soditech's (EPA:SEC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Soditech (EPA:SEC) shares are down a considerable 42% in the last month. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 58% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Soditech's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Soditech's P/E of 3.90 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.4) for companies in the professional services industry is higher than Soditech's P/E.

ENXTPA:SEC Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 23rd 2020

This suggests that market participants think Soditech will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Soditech saw earnings per share decrease by 48% last year. And EPS is down 4.1% a year, over the last 3 years. This could justify a low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Soditech's Balance Sheet

Soditech has net debt equal to 30% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Soditech's P/E Ratio

Soditech trades on a P/E ratio of 3.9, which is below the FR market average of 13.2. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio. Given Soditech's P/E ratio has declined from 6.7 to 3.9 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

