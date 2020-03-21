Does SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited's (HKG:315) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited's (HKG:315) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 8.40. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$8.40 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings:

P/E of 8.40 = HK$4.230 ÷ HK$0.504 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (14.8) P/E for companies in the wireless telecom industry.

SEHK:315 Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 21st 2020

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 8.9% last year. And EPS is down 5.4% a year, over the last 5 years. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings holds net cash of HK$276m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings's P/E Ratio

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings's P/E is 8.4 which is about average (8.4) in the HK market. While the lack of recent growth is probably muting optimism, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company to weather a storm; so it isn't very surprising to see that it has a P/E ratio close to the market average.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

But note: SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

