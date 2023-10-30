Does slugging actually work? This licensed esthetician weighs in and shares the 4 best products to buy

There are tons of skin care practices that have come and gone, with most being just a fad. Slugging is one of the latest that’s gone viral in both the social and beauty communities and while it’s super popular to this day, does slugging actually work? As a New York-based licensed esthetician, I can share that it does, but only if you use the right products!

The term ‘slugging’ went viral a few years ago, but the practice has been around for a long time and is ultimately rooted in Black and Korean communities. So, what does the term actually mean? Well, ‘slugging’ means applying an occlusive product (a moisturizing agent that creates a protective layer on the surface of your skin to form a barrier that prevents moisture loss) as the complete last step in your nighttime skin care routine—which helps seal in moisture while you sleep. This retained hydration can help keep the water in and help the epidermis (the top layer of the skin) absorb it like a sponge.

But slugging alone doesn’t just hydrate the skin; in fact, the skin care ingredients you apply right before slugging are even more important. You want to make sure right before slugging you use products that contain hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin or ceramides, avoid products with comedogenic ingredients, and avoid applying acids (like retinoids or glycolic acid) as it can create unwanted irritation.

So, should everyone be slugging every night? The answer is no. Slugging is not for everyone. In fact, it all depends on your skin type and even the season. Slugging is best for anyone with very dry, flaky and even dehydrated skin that needs moisture and hydration support and for most, it’s better to slug in the dry, cold winter months and climates. People with acne- and oily-prone skin types should avoid slugging altogether as occlusive products can trap excess sebum and comedogenic ingredients from other products onto your skin, exacerbating acne. And even for normal, balanced skin types, slugging may not even be necessary.

If you’ve been asking yourself, “Does slugging actually work?” below are some products you should try to get the best results.

