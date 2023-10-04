Does Your Skin Actually Need to "Breathe"?

Is this a real thing? Skin care experts weigh in.

People Images/Getty Images

Our skin is a complex organ—the body’s largest organ, in fact—composed of water, protein, fats, and minerals. On the surface you’ll find tiny vellus hairs (unless you’re a dermaplaning enthusiast), sebum, pores, and teeny skin cells that sometimes turn flaky. In other words, there’s a lot going on at a given moment.

A question people often wonder is whether their skin “needs to breathe”? But what does this mean, and is it actually necessary? We tapped a few skincare pros for the answer.

The Anatomy of Your Skin: A Brief Overview

Understanding the anatomy of your skin is a great place to start when figuring out whether this organ “needs to breathe” since it provides some context. Don’t worry, we’ll be brief about it.

The most important thing you should know about the skin’s anatomy is that it’s made up of three layers: the epidermis (outer layer you see when you look in the mirror), dermis (middle layer), and hypodermis (innermost layer).

“The epidermis is our protective barrier, which defends from infection and the surrounding environment—like the sun and pollution. It also creates new skin cells so that we have ‘new skin’ every 30 days, and provides the skin color,” explains Kate Viola, MD, MPH, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Lady Polpo Skincare.

She adds, “The dermis has collagen and elastin, which makes our skin resilient and flexible, produces oil and sweat, and has hair follicles as well as blood vessels.” The hypodermis has all the cushion-y fat and muscles that provide protection and give our face more shape. It also regulates body temperature.

Does Your Skin Breathe?

Not quite. Your skin doesn’t technically breathe (your skin is nourished by oxygen from your blood—not oxygen from the air), but it does absorb oxygen.

“There are only two organs that are directly exposed to atmospheric oxygen,” explains Erica Marie Gatt, esthetician and founder of EM Skin. “The lungs, of course, are one of them. Skin is the other.”

Story continues

So, while it is technically a myth that your skin needs to breathe (as in inhale and exhale), skin can benefit from being free from an occlusive barrier (of makeup or skincare products) since they can prevent oxygen absorption.

The concept of “skin breathing” is also based on the premise that it’s a good idea to “give your pores a break from product build-up, environmental stressors, and sweat,” notes board-certified dermatologist Naana Boakye, MD, MPH, FAAD.

“Your skin can always benefit from ‘breathing’ in the sense that giving it a break from actives and other products can allow your skin to repair itself,” Dr. Boakye notes. “This is because the skin has its own process of rejuvenating itself. We throw this process off balance when applying potentially irritating topicals to manipulate our desired results.”

In that sense, it’s less about avoiding makeup and skincare products altogether, and more about choosing products that align with your skin’s specific needs. Dr. Boakye says this balance allows skin to maintain its natural self-sufficient process. She adds that it also allows oxygen to better penetrate the skin, which can ultimately strengthen your skin’s ability to repair itself.

How to Make Sure Skin Gets Enough “Breathing” Time

So how can you make sure your skin is getting the care it needs? You can start by taking a look in the mirror.

“Your skin is a terrific communicator; it will let you if you need ‘time off’ from a specific makeup or skincare product in the form of a rash, acne, dullness, dryness, irritation, or an allergic reaction,” Dr. Viola says. “It is most important to choose skincare products that fit your skin type and do not occlude our skin barrier.”

Gatt adds that it may also be helpful to give your skin the occasional break from a face full of makeup. This is especially true if the makeup you use isn’t skincare-focused and is formulated with occlusive ingredients.

“While wearing makeup for a long period of time, you may notice your skin is oilier, you have more breakouts, clogged pores, or uneven texture,” Gatt says. “These are all indicators that you need to take a break from wearing makeup.”

She also recommends taking it easy on potent skincare products with strong active ingredients—like acids and retinol—and paying attention to your skin’s needs. When in doubt, talk with your board-certified dermatologist to determine which products and routines are best for your skin type.

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.