Does sitting all day make your back hurt? Buy this lumbar support cushion that Amazon shoppers love while it’s on sale

No matter how ergonomic your setup is, sometimes sitting in the same position in a chair all day long can make your back hurt. And anyone who’s experienced back pain knows it can be debilitating.

Rather than continuing to suffer, why not try amping up your office chair? Yes, you could buy an entirely new one, but you could also just start by adding a few extras to the one you already have. You might start with this popular seat cushion or consider this Lumbar Support Pillow that Amazon shoppers love. It has more than 27,000 ratings, and right now, it’s on sale for 20% off.

Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow for Office Desk Chair, $34.95 (Orig. $43.95)

When it comes to relieving back pain associated with sitting for long periods of time, Amazon shoppers really rave about this lumbar support pillow. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars, and many shoppers say it’s durable and offers great support.

“It works!” raved one reviewer. “[I] had really bad back pain because my chair has no back support, and I spend hours on my chair. [I] decided to give the cushion a shot, and just after a couple of days, my pain was gone! [It] transformed my chair into a super comfortable chair. Avoided buying a new one.”

Another shopper was impressed that this lumbar support pillow also worked for car rides. “It takes some getting used to and a little adjusting to find what works for you, but I think it was a good investment,” they wrote.

Price drops on Amazon items this popular are pretty rare, so this is a deal you shouldn’t pass up if you’re looking for some relief. Try this popular lumbar support pillow while it’s on sale.

