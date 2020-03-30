Does Siemens Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:SIE) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

After looking at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft's (XTRA:SIE) latest earnings announcement (31 December 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

SIE's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €5.2b has jumped 16% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -1.3%, indicating the rate at which SIE is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's take a look at if it is only owing to industry tailwinds, or if Siemens has seen some company-specific growth.

XTRA:SIE Income Statement March 30th 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Siemens has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.8% is below the DE Industrials industry of 3.6%, indicating Siemens's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Siemens’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 9.0% to 6.3%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 73% to 77% over the past 5 years.

Though Siemens's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Siemens gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Siemens to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

