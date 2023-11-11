Does shaving make hair thicker? Experts weigh in on the common misconception.

As tweens, many of us looked forward to shaving our leg hair or our face – it’s a right of passage. You are finally an adult now. You fit in with all of the older kids. You can finally wear shorts or a swimsuit in peace, or sport a peach-fuzz-free face.

But once the allure of shaving wears off, I’m sure many of us have wondered – why did I ever shave light and fine hair? Now it’s thicker, darker and results in an irritating stubble.

The good news is that you can forgive your younger self because this isn’t actually the case. It’s a little bit of an illusion.

Does shaving make hair thicker?

Turns out this is false! Dr. Lawrence E. Gibson writes for the Mayo Clinic, “No — shaving hair doesn't change its thickness, color or rate of growth.” He adds, “Shaving facial or body hair gives the hair a blunt tip. The tip might feel coarse or ‘stubbly’ for a time as it grows out. During this phase, the hair might be more noticeable and perhaps appear darker or thicker.”

What makes hair grow thicker?

If you are seeking to grow more hair on your face – shaving it won’t ultimately make it grow thicker. But there are some treatment options. Dr. Mary Alice Mina, a double-board certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon practicing at Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, LLC in Atlanta and host of THE SKIN REAL podcast says, “For men looking to grow facial hair, a thorough look through their medical history is important and sometimes labs may need to be drawn. Topical minoxidil 5% can be helpful in re-growing facial hair while procedures like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) can also help stimulate facial hair when injected. Tretinoin plus topical minoxidil in combination can be useful, as has microneedling shown some benefit presumably due to increased oxygen to the hair follicles.”

What are the benefits of shaving your hair?

Shaving your head is a low-maintenance haircut – there is a low cost and low effort needed to maintain it. It also leads to an even appearance, if some of your hair is longer than other parts.

Shaving the rest of your body is purely an aesthetic choice there are no health benefits.

However, there are a few downsides to shaving.

Shaving can lead to irritation, cuts, and infections if your razor is dull or if it contains bacteria. To combat this, you will want to switch out the blades regularly and keep up good hygiene.

