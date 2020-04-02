How Does Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology's (HKG:6826) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology (HKG:6826) shares are down a considerable 37% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 48% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology's P/E of 11.27 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology has a lower P/E than the average (19.4) P/E for companies in the biotechs industry.

SEHK:6826 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 2nd 2020

This suggests that market participants think Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology saw earnings per share decrease by 12% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 8.2% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology has net cash of CN¥1.5b. This is fairly high at 14% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology's P/E Ratio

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology has a P/E of 11.3. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 9.1. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. Given Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology's P/E ratio has declined from 17.8 to 11.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

