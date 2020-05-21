How Does Serica Energy's (LON:SQZ) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 39%, after some slippage. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 12% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Serica Energy's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Serica Energy's P/E is 4.97. As you can see below Serica Energy has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the oil and gas industry, which is 5.0.

AIM:SQZ Price Estimation Relative to Market May 21st 2020

Serica Energy's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Serica Energy actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that Serica Energy grew EPS by 24% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 93%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Serica Energy's P/E?

Serica Energy has net cash of UK£102m. This is fairly high at 32% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Serica Energy's P/E Ratio

Serica Energy trades on a P/E ratio of 5.0, which is below the GB market average of 13.9. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Serica Energy over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 3.6 back then to 5.0 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Serica Energy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

