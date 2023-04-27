What does the schedule for the Heat’s second-round playoff series vs. the Knicks look like?

The Miami Heat’s second-round playoff opponent: the New York Knicks.

The eighth-seeded Heat already pulled off the shocking upset of the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 in the first round. The fifth-seeded Knicks are the Heats’ next challenge.

Shocking! Takeaways from Heat’s series-clinching OT win over top-seeded Bucks

The Heat and Knicks have plenty of playoff history, becoming fierce rivals after playing each other in four straight postseasons from 1997-2000 and then in 2012 during the Heat’s Big 3 era. A new chapter in the rivalry is about to begin.

Start times and TV information for the best-of-7 second-round series will continue to trickle in. Here’s the schedule, with some details still to be determined (all Eastern time)

Game 1 on Sunday, 1 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York (ABC)

Game 2 on Tuesday, Time TBD at Madison Square Garden in New York (TV information TBD)

Game 3 on Saturday, May 6, Time TBD at Kaseya Center in Miami (TV information TBD)

Game 4 on Monday, May 8, Time TBD at Kaseya Center in Miami (TV information TBD)

Game 5 on Wednesday, May 10, Time TBD at Madison Square Garden in New York (TV information TBD)*

Game 6 on Friday, May 12, Time TBD as Kaseya Center in Miami (TV information TBD)*

Game 7 on Monday, May 15, Time TBD at Madison Square Garden in New York (TV information TBD)*

* if necessary

Tickets for the Heat’s home games in this second-round series against the Knicks are already on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at Heat.com/postseasontickets or Ticketmaster.com.