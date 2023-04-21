What does the schedule for the Heat’s first-round playoff series against the Bucks look like?

The first-round playoff series between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks now moves to Miami for Games 3 and 4.

The eighth-seeded Heat stole home-court advantage with a Game 1 win in Milwaukee, but the top-seeded Bucks ran away with Game 2 to tie the Eastern Conference best-of-7 series 1-1. Start times and TV information for the rest the series are still trickling in.

The start time for Game 4 in Miami is still up in the air, but it will either be at 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m on Monday based on the result of Saturday’s 1 p.m. game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

If the 76ers win that game to complete a 4-0 series sweep, Game 4 between the Heat and Bucks on Monday at Kaseya Center will be at 7:30 p.m. on Monday on TNT. If the 76ers don’t complete the sweep and Game 5 on Monday becomes necessary for that series, then Game 4 between the Heat and Bucks will be at 7 p.m. on Monday on NBA TV.

Game 5 of the Heat’s series against the Bucks will be played at 9:30 p.m. Eastern, a late start time for the South Florida audience. With that game played at Fiserv Forum, it will be at 8:30 p.m. Central in Milwaukee.

Here’s the schedule, with some details still to be determined (all Eastern time):

Game 1 on Sunday, 5:30 p.m. at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (TNT and Bally Sports Sun) Heat won 130-117

Game 2 on Wednesday, 9 p.m. at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (NBA TV and Bally Sports Sun) Bucks won 138-122

Game 3 on Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at Kaseya Center in Miami (ESPN and Bally Sports Sun)

Game 4 on Monday, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. at Kaseya Center in Miami (TV information TBD)

Game 5 on Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (NBA TV and Bally Sports Sun)

Game 6 on Friday, April 28, Time TBD at Kaseya Center in Miami (TV information TBD)*

Game 7 on Sunday, April 30, Time TBD at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (TV information TBD)*

* if necessary

Tickets for the Heat’s home games in this first-round series against the Bucks are already on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at Heat.com/postseasontickets or Ticketmaster.com.