How Does Sanoma Oyj's (HEL:SAA1V) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Sanoma Oyj (HEL:SAA1V) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 18% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Sanoma Oyj's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Sanoma Oyj's P/E is 19.93. The image below shows that Sanoma Oyj has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the media industry average (19.9).

HLSE:SAA1V Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Its P/E ratio suggests that Sanoma Oyj shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Sanoma Oyj's earnings per share fell by 14% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 3.1% per year over the last five years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 18% per year over the last three years. This could justify a low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Sanoma Oyj's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt is 45% of Sanoma Oyj's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Sanoma Oyj's P/E Ratio

Sanoma Oyj's P/E is 19.9 which is above average (14.7) in its market. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years. Given Sanoma Oyj's P/E ratio has declined from 29.2 to 19.9 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

