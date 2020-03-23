Does Samson Holding Ltd.'s (HKG:531) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

The CEO of Samson Holding Ltd. (HKG:531) is Samuel Kuo. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Samuel Kuo's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Samson Holding Ltd. has a market cap of HK$839m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$793k for the year to December 2018. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth US$762k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$227k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Samson Holding stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 74% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 26% of the pie. Samson Holding pays a high salary, concentrating more on this aspect of compensation in comparison to non-salary pay.

As you can see, Samuel Kuo is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Samson Holding Ltd. is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Samson Holding has changed from year to year.

SEHK:531 CEO Compensation, March 23rd 2020

Is Samson Holding Ltd. Growing?

Over the last three years Samson Holding Ltd. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 29% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 6.2% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Samson Holding Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 42%, Samson Holding Ltd. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Samson Holding Ltd. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Samson Holding (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

