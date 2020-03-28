How Does Royal Unibrew's (CPH:RBREW) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Royal Unibrew (CPH:RBREW) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 12% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Royal Unibrew's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Royal Unibrew's P/E of 18.79 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Royal Unibrew has a higher P/E than the average company (16.3) in the beverage industry.

CPSE:RBREW Price Estimation Relative to Market March 28th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Royal Unibrew shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Royal Unibrew increased earnings per share by an impressive 12% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 15% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Royal Unibrew's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 12% of Royal Unibrew's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Royal Unibrew's P/E Ratio

Royal Unibrew's P/E is 18.8 which is above average (12.0) in its market. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. Given Royal Unibrew's P/E ratio has declined from 27.2 to 18.8 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

