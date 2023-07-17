What Does Rightmove plc's (LON:RMV) Share Price Indicate?

While Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£5.83 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£4.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Rightmove's current trading price of UK£5.42 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Rightmove’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Rightmove?

According to my valuation model, Rightmove seems to be fairly priced at around 15.24% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Rightmove today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £4.70, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, Rightmove’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Rightmove look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Rightmove's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? RMV’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RMV, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

