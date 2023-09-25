Does Rightmove (LON:RMV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Rightmove (LON:RMV), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Rightmove Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Rightmove has grown EPS by 16% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Rightmove achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to UK£349m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Rightmove.

Are Rightmove Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

With strong conviction, Rightmove insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the real excitement comes from the UK£53k that CEO & Executive Director Johan Svanstrom spent buying shares (at an average price of about UK£5.26). It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

Should You Add Rightmove To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Rightmove is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but Rightmove has shown the strengths to do just that. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. A further encouragement to keep an eye on this stock. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Rightmove. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

