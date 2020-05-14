Does Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Have A Volatile Share Price?

Anyone researching Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from RCH's beta value

Using history as a guide, we might surmise that the share price is likely to be influenced by market volatility going forward but it probably won't be particularly sensitive to it. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Richelieu Hardware's revenue and earnings in the image below.

TSX:RCH Income Statement May 14th 2020

How does RCH's size impact its beta?

Richelieu Hardware is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of CA$1.5b. Most companies this size are actively traded.

What this means for you:

Richelieu Hardware has a beta value quite close to that of the overall market. That doesn't tell us much on its own, so it is probably worth considering whether the company is growing, if you're looking for stocks that will go up more than the overall market. In order to fully understand whether RCH is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Richelieu Hardware’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

