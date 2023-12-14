What does 'red sky in the morning' mean? Londoners wake up to gorgeous sunrise

"Red sky at night, shepherd's delight. Red sky in the morning, shepherd's warning" (Jeremy Selwyn)

Londoners woke up to a red sky on Thursday (December 14) morning. But, while the colour provided a ray of light in dreary December, it carries a traditional warning.

The BBC forecast another grey day with highs of 8C before a weekend of more frequent sunshine, as the UK approaches its shortest day of the year next week.

However, there has not yet been any snow during Advent for Londoners to enjoy alongside Christmas light switch-ons.

The red skies will fade as Thursday progresses but the city’s residents have been taking to Twitter to share their best pictures and thoughts.

Alastair Hilton wrote: “Got on my bike to cycle to Tower Bridge to watch the sun rise, but first, there was this; sunrise over the gasholders at Broadway Market. A really rather pleasant start to the day.”

Robyn Haque said: “School run views, what a blessing.”

Tony Adams added: “Nice view of the London sunrise from my desk this morning!”

Why does a red sky appear at sunrise and sunset?

A red sky happens when dust and small particles are trapped in the atmosphere by high pressure, scattering blue light and leaving only red to give the sky a beautiful vibrant appearance.

The Met Office says: "'Red sky at night, shepherds delight' can often be proven true, since red sky at night means fair weather is generally headed towards you."

The concept of "Red sky at night, shepherd's delight. Red sky in the morning, shepherd's warning" first appears in the Bible in the book of Matthew. It is an old weather saying often used at sunrise and sunset to signify the changing sky and was originally known to help the shepherds prepare for the next day's weather.