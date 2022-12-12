Does PropNex (SGX:OYY) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like PropNex (SGX:OYY), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

PropNex's Improving Profits

In the last three years PropNex's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. PropNex's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from S$0.14 to S$0.16. This amounts to a 12% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note PropNex achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to S$973m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of PropNex's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are PropNex Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The real kicker here is that PropNex insiders spent a staggering S$1.5m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Mohamed Ismail Gafoore for S$672k worth of shares, at about S$1.68 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for PropNex bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth S$136m. This totals to 24% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Is PropNex Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for PropNex is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PropNex you should know about.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, PropNex isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

