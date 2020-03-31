Does Proactis SA (EPA:PROAC) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Proactis SA's (EPA:PROAC), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Proactis has a P/E ratio of 14.25. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Proactis:

P/E of 14.25 = €0.098 ÷ €0.007 (Based on the year to July 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Proactis Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (27.0) for companies in the software industry is higher than Proactis's P/E.

ENXTPA:PROAC Price Estimation Relative to Market March 31st 2020

This suggests that market participants think Proactis will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Proactis, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Proactis saw earnings per share decrease by 51% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 33%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Proactis's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Proactis's €936k net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Proactis's P/E Ratio

Proactis's P/E is 14.2 which is above average (13.1) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

