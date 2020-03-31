Does Prim (BME:PRM) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Prim, S.A. (BME:PRM) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Prim's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2019, Prim had €8.15m of debt, up from €764.9k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have €11.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €3.53m.

BME:PRM Historical Debt March 31st 2020

How Healthy Is Prim's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Prim had liabilities of €33.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €5.11m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €11.7m and €47.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has €20.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Prim could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Prim boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, Prim saw its EBIT drop by 9.0% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Prim's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Prim may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Prim created free cash flow amounting to 4.2% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Prim has €3.53m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Prim's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Prim that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

