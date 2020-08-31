How Does Plexure Group's (NZSE:PLX) CEO Salary Compare to Peers?

This article will reflect on the compensation paid to Craig Herbison who has served as CEO of Plexure Group Limited (NZSE:PLX) since 2017. This analysis will also assess whether Plexure Group pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

Comparing Plexure Group Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Plexure Group Limited has a market capitalization of NZ$197m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth NZ$717k over the year to March 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 57% over the year before. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists entirely of the salary, worth NZ$717k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under NZ$297m, the reported median total CEO compensation was NZ$380k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Plexure Group Limited pays Craig Herbison north of the industry median.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary NZ$717k NZ$457k 100% Other - - - Total Compensation NZ$717k NZ$457k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 61% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 39% of the pie. At the company level, Plexure Group pays Craig Herbison solely through a salary, preferring to go down a conventional route. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Plexure Group Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, Plexure Group Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 112% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 50%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Plexure Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 1,067%, over three years, would leave most Plexure Group Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Plexure Group rewards its CEO solely through a salary, ignoring non-salary benefits completely. As previously discussed, Craig is compensated more than what is normal for CEOs of companies of similar size, and which belong to the same industry. Importantly though, EPS growth and shareholder returns are very impressive over the last three years. Considering such exceptional results for the company, we'd venture to say CEO compensation is fair. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top. We wouldn't be wrong in saying that shareholders feel that Craig's performance creates value for the company.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Plexure Group that you should be aware of before investing.

