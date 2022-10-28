What Does PGG Wrightson Limited's (NZSE:PGW) Share Price Indicate?

PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NZSE, rising to highs of NZ$4.80 and falling to the lows of NZ$3.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PGG Wrightson's current trading price of NZ$3.92 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PGG Wrightson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is PGG Wrightson Worth?

According to my valuation model, PGG Wrightson seems to be fairly priced at around 9.72% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy PGG Wrightson today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth NZ$3.57, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, PGG Wrightson has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will PGG Wrightson generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of PGG Wrightson, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 4.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PGW’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PGW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing PGG Wrightson at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PGG Wrightson you should know about.

