How Does PetroChina's (HKG:857) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, PetroChina (HKG:857) shares are down a considerable 33% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 57% drop over twelve months.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does PetroChina's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

PetroChina's P/E of 9.25 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (5.2) for companies in the oil and gas industry is lower than PetroChina's P/E.

SEHK:857 Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 19th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that PetroChina shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

PetroChina saw earnings per share decrease by 24% last year. But EPS is up 82% over the last 3 years. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 20% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does PetroChina's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

PetroChina's net debt equates to 37% of its market capitalization. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On PetroChina's P/E Ratio

PetroChina has a P/E of 9.3. That's around the same as the average in the HK market, which is 8.8. When you consider the lack of EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market is optimistic about the future for the business. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about PetroChina over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 13.9 back then to 9.3 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

