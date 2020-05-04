How Does Perfect Shape Medical's (HKG:1830) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Perfect Shape Medical (HKG:1830) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 44% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 12% over a quarter. The bad news is that even after that recovery shareholders are still underwater by about 9.3% for the full year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Perfect Shape Medical's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.45 that sentiment around Perfect Shape Medical isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.6) for companies in the consumer services industry is higher than Perfect Shape Medical's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Perfect Shape Medical shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Perfect Shape Medical increased earnings per share by a whopping 45% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 28%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Perfect Shape Medical's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of HK$494m, Perfect Shape Medical has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 19% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Perfect Shape Medical's P/E Ratio

Perfect Shape Medical has a P/E of 6.5. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.5. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Perfect Shape Medical over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.5 back then to 6.5 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

