Does this penthouse for sale in Texas have kinky or elegant features? Take a look

Usually, when penthouses come to mind, words like “elegant” and “chic” are the first to arise. But in the case of this particular condo floating above the city of Austin, Texas, the first word that pops up on the radar is “fun.”

Which is why it stands on its own on the real estate market.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom condo (price available upon request) is more than just a brilliant layout with views galore, it’s also considered a whimsical work of art.

“Experience the greatest of all arts, the art of living, from the top of Austin’s most exclusive tower,” the listing on Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty says . “A true masterpiece brought to life by world renowned designer, Thomas Schoos. This is where art meets real estate. Schoos’ design genius creates a sexy atmosphere that perfectly blends sophistication, playfulness, and luxurious daily function.”

Features across the condo include:

Chandeliers

Floor-to-ceiling fireplace

Chef’s kitchen

Built-in Miele espresso machine

Hidden TV in kitchen

And then, of course, is the main bedroom that has amenities suited for lively people and fans of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise.

“The primary suite is out of a dream,” the listing details. “Through the sliding door made from vintage leather belts, a cozy living and work area melts into the sexiest bedroom of all time.

“A custom swing at the foot of the bed facing the mirror above the bed that artistically distorts your body for a fun, playful experience. The custom Gucci sitting area overlooking the city with a magnificent Versace chandelier gracing the space.”

There is also a lavish primary bathroom complete with heated floors and “a custom fabric wrapped tub and a TV built into the floor,” the listing notes.

The listing is held by Kumara Wilcoxon.