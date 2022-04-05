How does Peaky Blinders season six finish? The ending explained

Photo credit: BBC

Peaky Blinders season six has sadly come to an end - with the finale of the last series meaning that the show as a whole is now officially over (*cries*).



With series six pegged as the show's last, the finale episode had a lot to tie up. And there's a lot to take in too, with eagle-eyed viewers spotting some pretty smart symbolism in the final instalment.

So, if you need a recap, here's a run through of the Peaky Blinders season six ending, explained. And once you're done taking it all in, it's time to get excited for the upcoming Peaky Blinders film. Hey, it's not all bad news.

Peaky Blinders season six ending, explained

How does Peaky Blinders end for Tommy Shelby?

The season six finale initially saw Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) thinking that he was going to die after believing that he was terminally ill with tuberculoma. Preparing for his death, Tommy said his farewells to his family, handing everything over to Ada, and he even went as far as to blow up his house in order to create new homes for the people of Birmingham.

However, he went on to discover that his tuberculoma diagnosis was actually a ruse thought up by Mosley and helped by Dr Holford. A message from Tommy's late daughter Ruby told him to go to the fire, where Tommy found a newspaper article which revealed Holford as a scammer. Tommy later chooses not to kill Holford, and instead moves on with his life knowing that he's in fact not terminally ill.

He finds the caravan he's living in on fire, and instead rides off on his horse (generating some pretty deep symbolism), presumably to start a new life.

Still, Peaky creator Steven Knight has confirmed that Murphy will be back for the subsequent film, so we're sure we'll see Tommy returning later down the line.

How does Peaky Blinders end for Arthur Shelby?

The finale episode saw Arthur leading the IRA operation, with Arthur then waiting at the pub for Captain Swing and her associates to come and get him. Still, with Arthur accompanied by Jeremiah and his crew, the whole thing turned into a huge shootout complete with mustard gas, and the Peaky Blinders ultimately came out on top. Arthur then shot Swing in the heart as a form of revenge over Aunt Polly. Dramatic.

How does Peaky Blinders end for Duke Shelby?

There was lots of action for Duke, as he wound up shooting Billy Grade dead in the finale episode. He tells Finn that he's been kicked out of the Shelby family for bringing a traitor (Billy) on board. Still, Finn vows to get revenge while fleeing, setting up a potentially plot point for the upcoming film.

How does Peaky Blinders end for Michael Gray?

Michael sets out on a plan to kill Tommy Shelby, planting a bomb in his car. However, he's taken by surprise when Johnny Dogs switches the bomb, meaning Tommy is unharmed. Tommy then goes on to shoot Michael in the eye, a fitting call back to Polly's prophecy which claimed the there would be a war and one of them would die.

How does Peaky Blinders end for Lizzie?

Season six saw Lizzie discovering that Tommy had cheated on her with Diana Mitford, causing Lizzie to ultimately make the decision to leave him. While she's still grieving for her and Tommy's daughter Ruby, Lizzie ends up sweetly bonding with Tommy's 12-year-old son Charlie.

Charlie asks to live with Lizzie instead of Tommy, telling her, "You may not be my mum, but you're more my mum than he's my dad." Though Tommy isn't overly happy, he believes that he's dying and wants Charlie to be taken care of.

Peaky Blinders is streaming now on BBC iPlayer.





