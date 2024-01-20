What does Pascal Siakam going to the Indiana Pacers mean for the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine?

What does longtime Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam going to the Indiana Pacers via trade mean for the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine? And what should we think about the rumbles percolating up that the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly out on their rumored interest in the UCLA alum?

No matter how you slice it for the former, the complexion of the NBA’s Eastern Conference has changed considerably, and not just on the court. The market for LaVine is going to be tighter, and may affect what the Bulls get back for him — IF they trade him. As to the latter, is it a bluff to get the ask down? Or do the Lakers have a deal close to completion for another player?

The hosts of the “Locked on Bulls” podcast Haize and Pat The Designer recently sat down to talk all things Zach LaVine trade rumor-related.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they think will happen with the Chicago guard.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire