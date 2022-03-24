Does Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for Oyster Point Pharma

What Is Oyster Point Pharma's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2021 Oyster Point Pharma had US$89.8m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it does have US$193.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$103.6m.

How Strong Is Oyster Point Pharma's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Oyster Point Pharma had liabilities of US$28.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$94.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$193.4m and US$6.66m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$76.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Oyster Point Pharma is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Oyster Point Pharma boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Oyster Point Pharma can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Story continues

In the last year Oyster Point Pharma managed to produce its first revenue as a listed company, but given the lack of profit, shareholders will no doubt be hoping to see some strong increases.

So How Risky Is Oyster Point Pharma?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year Oyster Point Pharma had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$91m of cash and made a loss of US$101m. But the saving grace is the US$103.6m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Oyster Point Pharma you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.