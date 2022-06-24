What does overturning Roe mean? What we know about the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Bart Jansen and John Fritze, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court ruled Friday the Constitution provided no right to abortion, overturning nearly 50 years of precedent and sending the legality of the procedure to state legislatures to determine.

  • What was the ruling?: The high court ruled the right to end a pregnancy wasn’t found in the text of the Constitution nor the nation’s history.

  • What does that mean for access to abortion?: Access to abortion could become a patchwork based on where a person lives. In anticipation of the ruling, 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion, according to a study by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

  • How did the nation react?: The most hotly awaited decision of the term sparked a firestorm of reaction. Republicans celebrated after having fought for decades to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. Democrats lamented their lost fight to save it. Officials on each side said the decision would spur voting in the fall elections.

Here is what we know about the decision and its implications:

Anti-abortion protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.
What was the ruling?

At issue was a Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks – earlier than permitted under earlier Supreme Court decisions. The high court ruled Friday the right to end a pregnancy wasn’t found in the text of the Constitution nor the nation’s history.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."

How did the justices vote?

The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines to uphold Mississippi’s law and 5-4 to overturn Roe.

Alito wrote for the majority, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives," Alito wrote.

Roberts filed a separate opinion agreeing with the court’s decision to uphold the Mississippi law but arguing that the court should not have decided the broader question of whether the Constitution protects abortion at all.

“I would take a more measured course,” Roberts wrote.

Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the dissent, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

"After today, young women will come of age with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had," Breyer wrote. "The majority accomplishes that result without so much as considering how women have relied on the right to choose or what it means to take that right away."

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, center, and Justice Stephen Breyer arrive for the State of the Union address by President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol on March 1.
What are the broader implications?

Access to abortion will now depend on where a person lives. Republican lawmakers are set to ban abortion in about half the states while Democratic-led states are likely to reinforce protections for the procedure.

"The real-world effects of overruling Roe and Casey would be severe and swift," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the court on behalf of the Biden administration.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential candidate for president in 2024, called for ending abortions in all 50 states.

”Having been given this second chance for life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land,” Pence said.

Abortion-rights protesters and anti-abortion protesters, divided by a police line, demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
What are the state laws?

States began adopting laws to deal with the decision even before it was handed down.

Nine states, including Alabama, Arizona, Wisconsin and West Virginia, adopted abortion bans before the Supreme Court decided Roe, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

An additional eight states, including Idaho, Kentucky and Tennessee, approved "trigger bans" to prohibit the procedure if the ruling turned out as it did.

Four states, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, have both a pre-Roe ban and a trigger ban on the books, according to Guttmacher.

Meanwhile, at least 14 states, including California, New York and Illinois, have approved laws protecting the right to abortion despite the court’s decision.

An abortion-rights activists react after hearing the Supreme Court decision on abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
What was the reaction in Congress?

House Republican leaders called the decision a victory for decades of advocacy for preserving life.

“Every unborn child is precious, extraordinary and worthy of protection,” said the joint statement from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York. “We applaud this historic ruling, which will save countless lives.”

Democrats said women’s rights would be on the ballot in November. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused Republicans of charging ahead with plans to criminalize health care. “This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching,” Pelosi said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the rights of millions of women were taken away by five unelected justices.

“Today is one of the darkest days our country has ever seen,” Schumer said.

