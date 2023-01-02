Fact: People with uteruses don’t get enough credit. Not only are many of us subjected to unfathomable period cramps on a monthly basis, the trials and tribulations of postpartum life, and the never-ending (and exhausting) fight for bodily autonomy, but we also have to wonder things like, “What does ovarian cyst pain feel like?”

While it bears an intimidating connotation, medical experts say there’s actually no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with ovarian cysts—some may not even need to be treated at all. (As always, talk to your doctor about a plan first.)

Ahead, we break down some of the most frequently asked questions about ovarian cyst symptoms, causes, and treatment options, with help from licensed medical professionals.

What causes cysts?

Let’s take a closer look at what an ovarian cyst actually is: Simply put, they are fluid-filled sacs found in an ovary or on its surface. The most common type—follicular or functional cysts—often develop due to hormonal changes, such as ovulation or menopause. They're the result of an overgrown follicle—its purpose being to grow and store one egg per ovulation cycle—that fails to release an egg every month. They are so common, it is estimated that about 10 out of 100 women have ovarian cysts.

“They are usually found incidentally during a pelvic exam or ultrasound, but could also be found due to patient complaints of pain that is either acute or intermittent,” says Kristin DiGregorio, M.S., D.O., F.A.C.O.G., a physician at 1060 Obstetrics & Gynecology in New York City. “Most often they are able to be managed expectantly [without treatment], but if there is pain involved they can be more serious.”

What does ovarian cyst pain feel like?

The good news is that doctors say ovarian cysts are typically harmless, with most going away or

“bursting” on their own in a matter of a few weeks or months. Surgery is sometimes needed in more extreme cases. Those with ovarian cysts can experience mild discomfort to significant pain—or none at all. It all really depends on the type of ovarian cyst they’re dealing with. That's why it's important to consult with a doctor if you are feeling any pain symptoms.

“Cysts can cause pelvic pain, back aches, bloating, pain with sex, or painful periods,” says Beth Oller, M.D., a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, Kansas. “If a cyst becomes too large, they can cause ovarian torsion, which is when the ovary is twisted and blood flow is compromised. This can cause sudden extreme pelvic pain, and often needs surgical repair or even removal if blood flow is cut off.”

Adds Shahin Ghadir, M.D., F.A.C.O.G., a Women’s Reproductive + Fertility Endocrinology Specialist in Beverly Hills, “You can go from feeling asymptomatic to feeling discomfort if the ovarian cyst becomes enlarged. This is because the cysts stretch the ovarian capsule, which is also referred to as the ‘shell.’”

Can ovarian cysts lead to cancer?

While less common, some ovarian cysts can be cancerous and tend to impact women who are either aged 50 and over or diagnosed with a hormonal disorder. “Often this can occur when cysts develop after menopause, but there is an increased risk of occurrence in women who have endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and even possibly pelvic inflammatory diseases,” says Kris Adair, FNP-BC, RN, a Family Nurse Practitioner and Hormone Therapy Specialist in Glendale, Arizona.

What are some types of ovarian cysts?

In addition to follicular cysts, other ovarian cysts unrelated to the menstrual cycle also exist. If left untreated, these cysts can potentially rupture and lead to an infection.

Dermoid

Also referred to as a teratoma, this type of cyst can contain a collection of body tissue that may also be found in skin, hair, and even teeth. Dermoid cysts are usually present at birth and typically call for surgical removal.

Cystadenoma

“Filled with a watery or mucus-like material,” according to Dr. Oller, these ovarian cysts—found on the surface of an ovary—are typically benign but tend to be large in size, making surgical removal the only viable solution.

Endometrioma

This particular cyst is “made of cells like the ones that make up the lining of the uterus,” says Dr. Oller. She adds that endometrioma cysts, which impact those with endometriosis, “can bleed and become painful.” They can be removed using laparoscopic surgery, a procedure that consists of minor incisions via the abdomen and pelvis in order to access and remove the cyst in question.

How does ovarian cysts treatment look like?

For those who are prone to functional cysts, doctors say using contraception, like birth control pills or an IUD, can help. “These can be used to prevent ovulation, thus preventing the formation of cysts,” says Dr. Oller. This has been common practice since the ‘70s, but a 2014 study found that oral contraceptives, specifically, “did not hasten resolution of functional ovarian cysts in any trial.” Waiting it out may be the move in this case, but consult with your doctor first.

While “simple ovarian cysts that are asymptomatic can continue to be observed by an ultrasound or a MRI on a regular basis by your physician,” according to Dr. Ghadir, more serious types would require “a laparoscopic surgery with a camera being placed into the abdominal cavities, or by open surgery.” He adds, “The recovery time for a laparoscopic surgery is generally a couple of days before people are feeling pretty close to normal. However, with open surgery, the recovery time might take between two to six weeks.”

As always, we recommend consulting your doctor if you experience pain or suspect you may have an ovarian cyst. They can better assess and treat the situation based on your individual health history and present symptoms.

