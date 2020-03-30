How Does Origin Enterprises's (ISE:OIZ) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Origin Enterprises (ISE:OIZ) shares are down a considerable 33% in the last month. Given the 64% drop over the last year, some shareholders might be worried that they have become bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Origin Enterprises's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.50 that sentiment around Origin Enterprises isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.8) for companies in the food industry is higher than Origin Enterprises's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Origin Enterprises shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Origin Enterprises, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Origin Enterprises's earnings per share fell by 28% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 7.2% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Origin Enterprises's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 112% of Origin Enterprises's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Origin Enterprises's P/E Ratio

Origin Enterprises has a P/E of 5.5. That's below the average in the IE market, which is 11.5. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. Given Origin Enterprises's P/E ratio has declined from 8.2 to 5.5 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

