When does 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 come out? Release date, cast, trailer

This story contains spoilers for Season 2 of "Only Murders in the Building."

Everyone's favorite crime-solving trio from the Arconia is almost back!

"Only Murders in the Building" returns for Season 3 with even more star power – as if its core cast of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez wasn't enough.

Season 2 ended with the gang discovering that Cinda's assistant, Poppy, was really Becky Butler and that she killed Bunny. Her plan was to become famous by "solving" the murder and launching a podcast with her accomplice and lover, Detective Kreps.

The end of the Season 2 finale jumped forward a year and sets up the events of Season 3.

What will Season 3 of the show have in store for fans?

"Season 1 was really centered around a Mabel story, and then Charles and his father emotionally led Season 2 in many ways, so it feels right to lean into Oliver a bit more and his dream of a potential comeback," show creator John Hoffman told Entertainment Weekly in August 2022.

Here's what you need to know about Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building."

'Big Brother' 2023 schedule: When do Season 25 episodes come out?

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 release date

The third season premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8 with two episodes, according to Entertainment Weekly.

New episodes will be released weekly, according to Hulu.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 cast

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return as Charles Haden-Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, respectively.

Ryan Broussard, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Michael Cyril Creighton also return from Season 2.

The core trio is joined by a pair of heavy hitters in Season 3, as Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are set to join the cast.

Rudd made a cameo in the Season 2 finale as the star of a play Oliver is directing, Ben Glenroy. His character dies onstage and his death will be the main mystery of Season 3.

Story continues

Ashley Park and Jesse Williams will also be joining the cast in recurring roles, according to reports. Tina Fey, Jane Lynch and Matthew Broderick are also set to make guest appearances.

REVIEW: 'Heartstopper' Season 2 is a beautiful, flawed and vital queer teen story

Watch the 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 trailer

Hulu released the trailer for Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" on July 26.

Contributing: Amy Haneline, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3: Cast, release date, trailer