What Does Okta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OKTA) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Okta’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Okta worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 22%, trading at US$216 compared to my intrinsic value of $177.41. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. In addition to this, it seems like Okta’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Okta generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Okta's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 88%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? OKTA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe OKTA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OKTA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for OKTA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Okta at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Okta you should know about.

