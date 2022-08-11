Does this Ohio house look like ‘it’s melting?’ Zillow Gone Wild has serious opinions

Some homes are bizarre enough on the outside that people may stop in their tracks and scratch their heads in wonderment.

This two-bedroom, three-bathroom house on the real estate market in Oberlin, Ohio, for $1 million happens to be one of those residences, thanks to its building block-like exterior and spacious interior.

“This stunning contemporary home has served its musician/artist owners as a performance and workspace, a place to display their art/antiques/exotic plants, and live amidst the year-round beauty of the surrounding native forest,” the listing on Zillow.com says.

“The custom design emphasizes spaciousness and openness to the acreage of an abutting nature preserve, and views to the golf course.”

The 6,873-square-foot interior is all different kinds of cool with features including:

Dramatic acoustics in foyer

Guest suite with kitchenette

Cabinets made by Ferrari, in “true Ferrari yellow”

Elevator

Private retreat on second floor

“Floating” dining room

Handicap accessibility

Bamboo floors

Japanese bamboo garden

Thanks to its unique design, the residence caught the attention of people on the popular social media real estate page Zillow Gone Wild, who got a kick out of it.

“Looks like the perfect home for hide and seek!” one person tweeted.

“So climbable … would love to monkey around in here,” another expressed.

“Looks like a house that got into the spider-verse and never recovered,” someone joked.

“It looks like it’s melting,” one person said.

“Someone with a good eye or an interior designer could really make this home amazing,” another wrote on Facebook.

“I actually love this house, but it’s completely impractical,” someone said. “For one thing, you’d spend half your life just keeping all that window glass clean.”

“Wonder if birds like to dive bomb?” one person asked. “I stayed in a glass house Airbnb once and birds dive bombed it all day. Was very unsettling. House reminds me of origami.”

Oberlin is about 35 miles southwest of Cleveland.

