Does this Ohio house look like ‘it’s melting?’ Zillow Gone Wild has serious opinions

TJ Macias
·2 min read

Some homes are bizarre enough on the outside that people may stop in their tracks and scratch their heads in wonderment.

Interior
Interior

This two-bedroom, three-bathroom house on the real estate market in Oberlin, Ohio, for $1 million happens to be one of those residences, thanks to its building block-like exterior and spacious interior.

Interior
Interior

“This stunning contemporary home has served its musician/artist owners as a performance and workspace, a place to display their art/antiques/exotic plants, and live amidst the year-round beauty of the surrounding native forest,” the listing on Zillow.com says.

Interior
Interior

“The custom design emphasizes spaciousness and openness to the acreage of an abutting nature preserve, and views to the golf course.”

Interior
Interior

The 6,873-square-foot interior is all different kinds of cool with features including:

Kitchen
Kitchen

  • Dramatic acoustics in foyer

  • Windowless study

  • Guest suite with kitchenette

  • Cabinets made by Ferrari, in “true Ferrari yellow”

  • Elevator

  • Private retreat on second floor

  • “Floating” dining room

  • Handicap accessibility

  • Bamboo floors

  • Japanese bamboo garden

Family room
Family room

Thanks to its unique design, the residence caught the attention of people on the popular social media real estate page Zillow Gone Wild, who got a kick out of it.

Office
Office

“Looks like the perfect home for hide and seek!” one person tweeted.

Balcony
Balcony

So climbable … would love to monkey around in here,” another expressed.

Bedroom
Bedroom

Looks like a house that got into the spider-verse and never recovered,” someone joked.

Bathroom
Bathroom

“It looks like it’s melting,” one person said.

Interior
Interior

“Someone with a good eye or an interior designer could really make this home amazing,” another wrote on Facebook.

Interior
Interior

“I actually love this house, but it’s completely impractical,” someone said. “For one thing, you’d spend half your life just keeping all that window glass clean.”

Exterior
Exterior

“Wonder if birds like to dive bomb?” one person asked. “I stayed in a glass house Airbnb once and birds dive bombed it all day. Was very unsettling. House reminds me of origami.”

Exterior
Exterior

Oberlin is about 35 miles southwest of Cleveland.

