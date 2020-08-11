Does NZX (NZSE:NZX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like NZX (NZSE:NZX). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is NZX Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, NZX has grown EPS by 16% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. NZX maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 3.0% to NZ$70m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for NZX?

Are NZX Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that NZX insiders spent NZ$128k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director John McMahon for NZ$58k worth of shares, at about NZ$0.96 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for NZX bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold NZ$37m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 9.0% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does NZX Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, NZX is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for NZX (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

