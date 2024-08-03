When does Noah Lyles race? Olympic 100 race schedule, results Saturday

The highly anticipated athletics event featuring the fastest men in the world has finally arrived on Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Team USA will be in full force with their own Noah Lyles looking to claim his first 100-meter dash title and taking the sprinting throne.

Lyles, proudly wearing the red, white, and blue, and perhaps even concealing a Yu-Gi-Oh trading card, is aiming to join an exclusive group of athletes who have won gold in both the 100 and 200 meters. This is a feat that the legendary Jamaican Usain Bolt achieved in three consecutive Olympic Games in 2008, 2012, and 2016. Only eight Americans have managed this, with the last being Carl Lewis in 1984.

Lyles, with his exceptional speed and determination, is the undisputed favorite to triumph in the races he is set to compete in at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. However, before he can claim victory, he must first navigate the preliminary heats.

Here is when you can catch Noah Lyles in his first event of the 100 meter dash on August 3, at the Stade de France.

What time does Noah Lyles run?

Noah Lyles will compete in the Men's 100-meter preliminary round at 4:35 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 3. If he advances from the preliminary heats, Lyles will compete in the men's 100m round 1 at 5:55 a.m. ET.

2024 Paris Olympic Games men's 100-meters schedule, results

This article will be updated once Lyles completes his various heats.

Saturday, August 3:

4:35 a.m. ET: Men's 100-meters preliminary rounds

5:55 a.m. ET: Men's 100-meters round 1

Sunday, August 4:

1:05 p.m. ET: Men's 100-meters semi-finals

2:50 p.m. ET: Men's 100-meters final

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

TV: NBC | USA Network | CNBC | E! | Telemundo | Universo

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air live across one of NBC, USA Network, E! and CNBC, as well as Spanish broadcasts on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock, Fubo (which offers a free trial) and NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch: Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics live with Peacock

