How Does NNIT's (CPH:NNIT) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

NNIT (CPH:NNIT) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 48% gain, recovering from prior weakness. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 37% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does NNIT Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 15.05 that sentiment around NNIT isn't particularly high. The image below shows that NNIT has a lower P/E than the average (40.1) P/E for companies in the healthcare services industry.

CPSE:NNIT Price Estimation Relative to Market April 11th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that NNIT shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

NNIT shrunk earnings per share by 23% over the last year. And EPS is down 2.4% a year, over the last 5 years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does NNIT's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 5.0% of NNIT's market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On NNIT's P/E Ratio

NNIT's P/E is 15.0 which is above average (12.5) in its market. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about NNIT over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 10.2 back then to 15.0 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

