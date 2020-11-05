Does nLIGHT's (NASDAQ:LASR) Share Price Gain of 33% Match Its Business Performance?

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 33%.

Because nLIGHT made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

nLIGHT actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 2.6%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 33% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

nLIGHT is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for nLIGHT in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that nLIGHT shareholders have gained 33% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 11% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand nLIGHT better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that nLIGHT is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

