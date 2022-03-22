Does Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Nikola's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2021 Nikola had US$24.6m of debt, an increase on US$4.10m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$497.2m in cash, leading to a US$472.6m net cash position.

How Strong Is Nikola's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Nikola had liabilities of US$180.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$115.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$497.2m in cash and US$2.72m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$203.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Nikola has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Nikola has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Nikola's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Given it has no significant operating revenue at the moment, shareholders will be hoping Nikola can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

So How Risky Is Nikola?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Nikola had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$486m of cash and made a loss of US$690m. With only US$472.6m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 6 warning signs with Nikola (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

