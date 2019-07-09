When does NFL training camp start in 2019? Dates, schedules, locations for all 32 teams

The dates for NFL training camp in 2019 vary depending on the team and its schedule. So the answer to the question of when training camp starts in 2019 is, well, "depends."

Per NFL rules, a team can't start training camp with its full roster of veterans earlier than 15 days prior to its first scheduled preseason game. That means the Broncos and Falcons, who will play in this year's NFL preseason opener — the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 — are able to start their training camps earlier than the rest of the league. Denver is taking advantage, asking its veterans and rookies to report July 17, exactly 15 days prior to the preseason opener.

So the Cowboys, for example, have their first preseason game scheduled for Aug. 10, more than a week after the NFL preseason opener. Dallas is not allowed to start its training camp until July 26, which is the date the team has set for both its rookies and its veterans to report.

From the NFL, here are all the rules regarding the start of NFL training camps in 2019.

Teams are permitted to open training camp for rookies and first-year players beginning seven days prior to the club's earliest permissible mandatory reporting date for veteran players.

Veteran players other than quarterbacks or injured players may report to a team's training camp no earlier than 15 days prior to the team's first scheduled preseason game or July 15, whichever is later.

Veteran quarterbacks and injured players may be required to report to the team's training camp no earlier than five days immediately prior to the mandatory reporting date for all other veteran players, provided the team has already opened (or simultaneously opens) its official training camp for all rookies and first-year players.

A three-day acclimation period will apply to players who are on a team's roster up to and including the mandatory veteran reporting date. Players who rejoin the roster after that date may practice (including wearing pads) and play immediately after passing a physical.

Below is all you need to know about 2019 NFL training camp start dates, schedules and locations for all 32 teams.

When does NFL training camp start in 2019?

The training camp reporting dates for each team depend on, well, the team. The aforementioned NFL rule states that veteran players are allowed to report to training camp no earlier than 15 days prior to the team's first scheduled preseason game or July 15, whichever is later. That's why the Broncos and Falcons, the teams that will compete in this year's Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1, will be the first two teams to see their veterans report for training camp in 2019.

As for rookie training camp reporting dates, NFL teams are allowed to open training camp for rookies and first-year players beginning seven days prior to the reporting date for veterans.

Below are the training camp reporting dates in 2019 for all 32 teams' rookies and veterans.

Team Rookies Veterans Arizona Cardinals 7/17 7/24 Atlanta Falcons 7/18 7/21 Baltimore Ravens 7/17 7/24 Buffalo Bills 7/22 7/24 Carolina Panthers 7/24 7/24 Chicago Bears 7/22 7/25 Cincinnati Bengals 7/24 7/26 Cleveland Browns 7/24 7/24 Dallas Cowboys 7/26 7/26 Denver Broncos 7/17 7/17 Detroit Lions 7/18 7/24 Green Bay Packers 7/22 7/24 Houston Texans 7/21 7/24 Indianapolis Colts 7/21 7/24 Jacksonville Jaguars 7/22 7/24 Kansas City Chiefs 7/23 7/26 LA Chargers 7/24 7/24 LA Rams 7/24 7/26 Miami Dolphins 7/21 7/24 Minnesota Vikings 7/22 7/25 NY Giants 7/22 7/24 NY Jets 7/19 7/24 New England Patriots 7/21 7/24 New Orleans Saints 7/18 7/25 Oakland Raiders 7/23 7/26 Philadelphia Eagles 7/24 7/24 Pittsburgh Steelers 7/24 7/25 San Francisco 49ers 7/26 7/26 Seattle Seahawks 7/17 7/24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7/21 7/25 Tennessee Titans 7/22 7/25 Washington Redskins 7/24 7/24

NFL training camp 2019 schedules

Not all teams approach their training camp schedules the same way. Most teams list the entirety of their training camp schedule and designate a handful of practices open to the public. Other teams only list the dates and times for training camp practices that are open to the public, leaving the dates and start times for non-public practices disclosed.

For a handful of NFL teams, their 2019 training camp schedule is yet to be announced. (Those will be added upon the announcement of the schedules.)

Below are all 32 NFL teams' full training camp schedules, complete with dates and practice times.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

(All times PT)

Date Practice time July 27 3:30 p.m. July 28 3:30 p.m. July 29 3:30 p.m. July 30 10:45 a.m. July 31 No practice Aug. 1 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4 3:30 p.m. (scrimmage) Aug. 5 No practice Aug. 6 3:30 p.m. Aug. 7 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 10:45 a.m. Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 No practice Aug. 11 No practice Aug. 12 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15 Break camp

Philadelphia Eagles

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 26 N/A July 27 N/A July 28 No practice July 29 N/A July 30 N/A July 31 N/A Aug. 1 N/A Aug. 2 No practice Aug. 3 N/A Aug. 4 7 p.m. (public practice) Aug. 5 N/A Aug. 6 N/A Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 N/A Aug. 11 N/A Aug. 12 N/A Aug. 13 N/A

Washington Redskins

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 25 9:45 a.m. (Walkthrough at 4:40 p.m.) July 26 9:45 a.m. (Walkthrough at 4:40 p.m.) July 27 9:45 a.m. (Walkthrough at 4:40 p.m.) July 28 9:45 a.m. (Walkthrough at 4:40 p.m.) July 29 No practice July 30 9:45 a.m. (Walkthrough at 4:40 p.m.) July 31 9:45 a.m. (Walkthrough at 4:40 p.m.) Aug. 1 9:45 a.m. (Walkthrough at 4:40 p.m.) Aug. 2 No practice Aug. 3 1 p.m. Aug. 4 9:45 a.m. (Walkthrough at 4:40 p.m.) Aug. 5 9:45 a.m. (Walkthrough at 4:40 p.m.) Aug. 6 1:35 p.m. Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 1:35 p.m. Aug. 11 9:45 a.m.

New York Giants

(All times ET; The following are training camp practices that are open to the public.)

Date Practice time July 25 2:45 p.m. July 27 2:45 p.m. July 28 2:45 p.m. July 30 2:45 p.m. July 31 2:45 p.m. Aug. 2 2:45 p.m. Aug. 6 10:45 a.m. Aug. 11 10:45 a.m. Aug. 12 10:45 a.m. Aug. 13 10:45 a.m.

NFC North

Green Bay Packers

(All times CT)

Date Practice time July 25 10:15 a.m. July 26 10:15 a.m. July 27 10:15 a.m. July 28 10:15 a.m. July 29 No practice July 30 10:15 a.m. July 31 10:15 a.m. Aug. 1 10:15 a.m. Aug. 2 7:30 p.m. (Family Night) Aug. 3 No practice Aug. 4 10:15 a.m. Aug. 5 TBD (Joint practice with Texans) Aug. 6 TBD (Joint practice with Texans) Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 10:15 a.m. Aug. 11 10:15 a.m. Aug. 12 No practice Aug. 13 10:15 a.m. Aug. 14 No practice Aug. 15 No practice Aug. 16 No practice Aug. 17 No practice Aug. 18 10:15 a.m. Aug. 19 10:15 a.m.

Chicago Bears

(All times CT)

Date Practice time July 27 8:15 a.m. July 28 8:15 a.m. July 29 8:15 a.m. July 30 No practice July 31 No practice Aug. 1 8:15 a.m. Aug. 2 8:15 a.m. Aug. 3 7 p.m. (Family Fest) Aug. 4 No practice Aug. 5 8:15 a.m. Aug. 6 8:15 a.m. Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 8:15 a.m.

Minnesota Vikings

(All times CT)

Date Practice time July 26 2 p.m. July 27 2 p.m. July 28 2 p.m. July 29 2 p.m. July 30 No practice July 31 2 p.m. Aug. 1 2 p.m. Aug. 2 2 p.m. Aug. 3 7:15 p.m. Aug. 4 No practice Aug. 5 2 p.m. Aug. 6 2 p.m. Aug. 7 2 p.m. Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 No practice Aug. 11 2 p.m. Aug. 12 2 p.m. Aug. 13 2 p.m. Aug. 14 No practice Aug. 15 2 p.m. Aug. 16 2 p.m.

Detroit Lions

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 25 9:30 a.m. July 26 9:30 a.m. July 27 9:30 a.m. July 28 9:30 a.m. July 29 No practice July 30 9:30 a.m. July 31 9:30 a.m. Aug. 1 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2 No practice Aug. 3 No practice Aug. 4 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5 9:30 a.m. (Joint practice with Patriots) Aug. 6 9:30 a.m. (Joint practice with Patriots) Aug. 7 9:30 a.m. (Joint practice with Patriots)

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks

(All times PT)

Date Practice time July 25 10 a.m. July 26 10 a.m. July 27 No practice July 28 10 a.m. July 29 10 a.m. July 30 10 a.m. July 31 No practice Aug. 1 10 a.m. Aug. 2 10 a.m. Aug. 3 1:30 p.m. (Pop Kenney Stadium) Aug. 4 No practice Aug. 5 11 a.m. Aug. 6 10 a.m. Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 No practice Aug. 11 No practice Aug. 12 10 a.m. Aug. 13 No practice Aug. 14 No practice Aug. 15 11 a.m.

San Francisco 49ers

(All times PT)

TBD

Los Angeles Rams

(All times PT)

Date Practice time July 27 4 p.m. July 28 4 p.m. July 29 4 p.m. July 30 4 p.m. July 31 No practice Aug. 1 No practice Aug. 2 2 p.m. (Walkthrough) Aug. 3 4 p.m. Aug. 4 2 p.m. (Walkthrough)

Arizona Cardinals

(All times MT)

Date Practice time July 25 3:30 p.m. July 26 1 p.m. July 27 3:30 p.m. July 28 1 p.m. July 29 No practice July 30 3:30 p.m. July 31 10:45 a.m. Aug. 1 10:45 a.m. Aug. 2 No practice Aug. 3 1:30 p.m. (Red & White Practice) Aug. 4 No practice Aug. 5 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6 1 p.m. Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 1 p.m. Aug. 11 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12 10:45 a.m. Aug. 13 No practice Aug. 14 No practice Aug. 15 No practice Aug. 16 No practice Aug. 17 1 p.m.

NFC South

New Orleans Saints

(All times CT)

TBD

Atlanta Falcons

(All times ET; The following are open practice dates.)

Date Practice time July 22 9:35 a.m. July 23 9:35 a.m. July 24 9:35 a.m. July 25 9:35 a.m. July 26 No practice July 27 9:35 a.m. July 28 9:35 a.m. July 29 9:35 a.m. Aug. 8 12:30 p.m. (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Carolina Panthers

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 25 6:30 p.m. July 26 3:10 p.m. July 27 9:25 a.m. July 28 9:25 a.m. July 29 9:25 a.m. July 30 No practice July 31 9:25 a.m. Aug. 1 9:25 a.m. Aug. 2 7 p.m. (Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium) Aug. 3 No practice Aug. 4 3:10 p.m. Aug. 5 9:25 a.m. Aug. 6 9:25 a.m. Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 No practice Aug. 11 3:10 p.m. Aug. 12 9:25 a.m. Aug. 13 9:25 a.m. (Joint practice with Bills) Aug. 14 9:25 a.m. (Joint practice with Bills)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 26 4 p.m. July 27 4 p.m. July 28 4 p.m. July 29 4 p.m. July 30 4 p.m. July 31 No practice Aug. 1 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 No practice Aug. 5 8 a.m. Aug. 6 4 p.m. Aug. 7 4 p.m. Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 No practice Aug. 11 4 p.m. Aug. 12 4 p.m. Aug. 13 10 a.m. Aug. 14 10 a.m.

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 26 2:55 p.m. July 27 2:55 p.m. July 28 2:55 p.m. July 29 2:55 p.m. July 30 No practice July 31 2:55 p.m. Aug. 1 2:55 p.m. Aug. 2 7 p.m. (Latrobe Memorial Stadium) Aug. 3 2:55 p.m. Aug. 4 6:30 p.m. (Heinz Field) Aug. 5 No practice Aug. 6 2:55 p.m. Aug. 7 2:55 p.m. Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 No practice Aug. 11 2:55 p.m. Aug. 12 2:55 p.m. Aug. 13 No practice Aug. 14 2:55 p.m. Aug. 15 2:55 p.m. Aug. 16 N/A

Cleveland Browns

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 25 10 a.m. July 26 10 a.m. July 27 10 a.m. July 28 10 a.m. July 29 10 a.m. July 30 No practice July 31 10 a.m. Aug. 1 10 a.m. Aug. 2 10 a.m. Aug. 3 4 p.m. (Orange and Brown scrimmage; FirstEnergy Stadium) Aug. 4 No practice Aug. 5 10:30 a.m. Aug. 6 10 a.m. Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 3:45 p.m. Aug. 10 2:45 p.m. Aug. 11 No practice Aug. 12 10 a.m. Aug. 13 No practice Aug. 14 (Joint practice at Colts) Aug. 15 (Joint practice at Colts) Aug. 16 (Joint practice at Colts) Aug. 17 No practice Aug. 18 No practice Aug. 19 N/A Aug. 20 10 a.m. Aug. 21 10 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 25 8:45 a.m. July 26 8:45 a.m. July 27 5 p.m. (M&T Bank Stadium) July 28 1 p.m. July 29 8:45 a.m. July 30 No practice July 31 8:45 a.m. Aug. 1 8:45 a.m. Aug. 2 8:45 a.m. Aug. 3 1 p.m. Aug. 4 No practice Aug. 5 1 p.m. Aug. 6 1 p.m. Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 1 p.m. Aug. 11 1 p.m. Aug. 12 8:45 a.m. Aug. 13 8:45 a.m.

Cincinnati Bengals

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 27 2:30 p.m. (Dayton, Ohio) July 28 3 p.m. July 29 3 p.m. July 30 3 p.m. July 31 3 p.m. Aug. 1 No practice Aug. 2 3 p.m. Aug. 3 3 p.m. (Game field) Aug. 4 No practice Aug. 5 No practice Aug. 6 3 p.m. Aug. 7 3 p.m. Aug. 8 3 p.m. Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 No practice Aug. 11 No practice Aug. 12 3 p.m.

AFC East

New England Patriots

(All times ET)

TBD

New York Jets

(All times ET; The following are all open practices.)

Date Practice time July 27 8:25 a.m. July 28 8:25 a.m. Aug. 2 7 p.m. ET (Green & White Scrimmage at Rutgers) Aug. 4 8:25 a.m. Aug. 11 8:25 a.m.

Miami Dolphins

(All times ET)

TBD

Buffalo Bills

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 25 9:45 a.m. July 26 9:45 a.m. July 27 9:45 a.m. July 28 9:45 a.m. July 29 No practice July 30 No practice July 31 9:45 a.m. Aug. 1 9:45 a.m. Aug. 2 6:15 p.m. (New Era Field) Aug. 3 No practice Aug. 4 2:45 p.m. Aug. 5 No practice Aug. 6 9:45 a.m.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

(All times CT)

Date Practice time July 25 N/A July 26 N/A July 27 3:30 p.m. July 28 8:15 a.m. July 29 8:15 a.m. July 30 8:15 a.m. July 31 9:15 a.m. Aug. 1 No practice Aug. 2 8:15 a.m. Aug. 3 8:15 a.m. Aug. 4 8:15 a.m. Aug. 5 9:15 a.m. Aug. 6 No practice Aug. 7 8:15 a.m. Aug. 8 8:15 a.m. Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 No practice Aug. 11 No practice Aug. 12 8:15 a.m. Aug. 13 8:15 a.m. Aug. 14 8:15 a.m. Aug. 15 8:15 a.m.

Oakland Raiders

(All times PT)

TBD

Los Angeles Chargers

(All times PT)

Date Practice time July 25 10 a.m. July 26 10 a.m. July 27 10 a.m. July 28 10 a.m. July 29 10 a.m. July 30 10 a.m. July 31 No practice Aug. 1 10 a.m. (Joint practice with Rams) Aug. 2 No practice Aug. 3 No practice Aug. 4 10 a.m. Aug. 5 No practice Aug. 6 No practice Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 10 a.m. Aug. 11 10 a.m. Aug. 12 TBD Aug. 13 No practice Aug. 14 No practice Aug. 15 10 a.m. (Joint practice with Saints) Aug. 16 10 a.m. (Joint practice with Saints)

Denver Broncos

(All times MT)

Date Practice time July 18 9:15 a.m. July 19 9:15 a.m. July 20 9:15 a.m. July 21 9:15 a.m. July 22 9:15 a.m. July 23 No practice July 24 2 p.m. July 25 9:15 a.m. July 26 9:15 a.m. July 27 2:15 p.m. (Broncos Stadium at Mile High) July 28 No practice July 29 2 p.m. July 30 9:15 a.m. July 31 No practice Aug. 1 No practice Aug. 2 No practice Aug. 3 2 p.m. Aug. 4 9:15 a.m. Aug. 5 9:15 a.m. Aug. 6 9:15 a.m. Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 2 p.m. Aug. 11 9:15 a.m. Aug. 12 9:15 a.m. Aug. 13 9:15 a.m.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 25 2 p.m. July 26 2 p.m. July 27 2 p.m. July 28 2 p.m. July 29 No practice July 30 9 a.m. July 31 9 a.m. Aug. 1 9 a.m. Aug. 2 No practice Aug. 3 2 p.m. Aug. 4 2 p.m. Aug. 5 2 p.m. Aug. 6 2 p.m. Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 9 a.m. Aug. 11 9 a.m. Aug. 12 9 a.m. Aug. 13 No practice Aug. 14 4 p.m. (Joint practice with Browns) Aug. 15 4 p.m. (Joint practice with Browns)

Houston Texans

(All times CT; The following are practices open to the public.)

Date Practice time Aug. 1 9:10 a.m. Aug. 3 9:10 a.m. Aug. 10 9:10 a.m. Aug. 11 9:10 a.m. Aug. 14 9:10 a.m. (Joint practice with Lions) Aug. 15 9:10 a.m. (Joint practice with Lions)

Tennessee Titans

(All times CT)

Date Practice time July 27 9:50 a.m. July 28 10 a.m. July 29 No practice July 30 No practice July 31 9:50 a.m. Aug. 1 No practice Aug. 2 9:50 a.m. Aug. 3 6 p.m. (Nissan Stadium) Aug. 4-9 No open practice Aug. 10 1:50 p.m. Aug. 11 10 a.m. Aug. 12 No practice Aug. 13 No practice Aug. 14 9:50 a.m. Joint practice with Patriots Aug. 15 9:50 a.m. Joint practice with Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars

(All times ET)

Date Practice time July 25 8:45 a.m. July 26 8:45 a.m. July 27 8:45 a.m. July 28 8:45 a.m. July 29 No practice July 30 8:45 a.m. July 31 8:45 a.m. Aug. 1 8:45 a.m. Aug. 2 8:45 a.m. Aug. 3 No practice Aug. 4 8:45 a.m. Aug. 5 1 p.m. (Joint practice with Ravens) Aug. 6 1 p.m. (Joint practice with Ravens) Aug. 7 No practice Aug. 8 No practice Aug. 9 No practice Aug. 10 2 p.m. Aug. 11 8:45 a.m. Aug. 12 8:45 a.m. Aug. 13 8:45 a.m. Aug. 14 No practice Aug. 15 No practice Aug. 16 No practice Aug. 17 2 p.m. Aug. 18 12 p.m. Aug. 19 12 p.m. Aug. 20 12 p.m. Aug. 21 No practice Aug. 22 No practice Aug. 23 No practice Aug. 24 N/A Aug. 25 12 p.m. Aug. 26 12 p.m. Aug. 27 10:30 a.m.

NFL training camp 2019 locations

This is another aspect of NFL training camps that varies. Most teams hold their training camps relatively close to home at designated, team-owned training facilities. Others have deeply rooted traditions that take them away from their typical stomping grounds.

The Steelers, for example, have been going to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., for training camp since 1966. The Panthers have traveled to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., for training camp in every year of their existence, though that tradition will end soon.

Of course, teams like the Bengals, Falcons, Patriots, Saints and others choose to hold their training camps at their permanent team facilities/stadiums. It's a matter of preference.

Below are the NFL training camp sites and locations for all 32 teams in 2019.