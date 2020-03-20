How Does Movado Group's (NYSE:MOV) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) share price has dived 42% in the last thirty days. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 70% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Movado Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 3.82 that sentiment around Movado Group isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.4) for companies in the luxury industry is higher than Movado Group's P/E.

NYSE:MOV Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Movado Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Movado Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, Movado Group grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 452% gain was both fast and well deserved. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 14%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Movado Group's P/E?

Movado Group has net cash of US$66m. This is fairly high at 31% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Movado Group's P/E Ratio

Movado Group trades on a P/E ratio of 3.8, which is below the US market average of 12.2. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Movado Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 6.6 back then to 3.8 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Movado Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

