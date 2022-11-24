Does MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

MGM Resorts International's Improving Profits

MGM Resorts International's Improving Profits

In the last three years MGM Resorts International's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, MGM Resorts International's EPS catapulted from US$1.26 to US$3.34, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 166%. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for MGM Resorts International remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 61% to US$13b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process.

Are MGM Resorts International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth US$662k) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$1.9m in just one year. This bodes well for MGM Resorts International as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chairman Paul Salem who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$998k, paying US$28.92 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for MGM Resorts International bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. With a whopping US$97m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is MGM Resorts International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

MGM Resorts International's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe MGM Resorts International deserves timely attention. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MGM Resorts International (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, MGM Resorts International isn't the only one.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

