Does Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Metal Tiger's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2019, Metal Tiger had UK£4.39m of debt, up from UK£52.0k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have UK£23.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of UK£18.7m.

How Healthy Is Metal Tiger's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Metal Tiger had liabilities of UK£1.80m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£4.45m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had UK£23.0m in cash and UK£202.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast UK£17.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Metal Tiger has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Simply put, the fact that Metal Tiger has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Metal Tiger turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of UK£4.4m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Metal Tiger's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Metal Tiger has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Metal Tiger saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Metal Tiger has UK£18.7m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we don't have any problem with Metal Tiger's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Metal Tiger (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

