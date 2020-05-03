How Does Mekonomen's (STO:MEKO) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Mekonomen (STO:MEKO) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 37% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 37% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Mekonomen's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Mekonomen's P/E of 6.96 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Mekonomen has a lower P/E than the average (15.5) in the specialty retail industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Mekonomen will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Mekonomen increased earnings per share by an impressive 12% over the last twelve months. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 11%, annually, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Mekonomen's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Mekonomen has net debt worth a very significant 129% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Mekonomen's P/E Ratio

Mekonomen trades on a P/E ratio of 7.0, which is below the SE market average of 16.3. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Mekonomen's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.1 to 7.0 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Mekonomen. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

