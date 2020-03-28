Does Meghan and Harry’s Instagram post confirm they’ve moved to LA?

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

There's been speculation for a while that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to LA, and they posted an Instagram story that could give away a big clue.

They initially moved to Canada after announcing their plan to step away from royal duties.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fans are convinced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to LA along with baby Archie - and their latest Insta post could certainly give some news away.

The couple, who moved to Canada earlier this year to transition into a new life of financial independence and increased privacy, shared an Instagram story during #ClapForOurCarers that appeared to have a big clue about their current whereabouts.

"Thank you for all that you continue to do!" they wrote. "Applauding you from across the pond #clapforourcarers #NHS"

Photo credit: Instagram/Sussex Royal

Of course, "across the pond" could be referring to Canada, but it's generally thought of as the US - meaning fans are convinced they might catch them hanging out at the local Shake Shack. Unlikely any time soon though, since, according to a People source, they (and Archie Harrison!) are obeying the California stay-at-home order and using "quiet time at home to find ways to support others" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Meg is from LA, we're sure they'll fit in just fine. The duchess has already announced she'll be narrating a new documentary called Elephant on Disney+, and Harry is apparently busy planning some public speaking arrangements. We can't wait for the next official update!

Story continues

Follow Abbi on Instagram.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like